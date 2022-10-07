JASON Battersby was flying high when York Theatre Royal launched its 2022 pantomime - the All New Adventures of Peter Pan.

Jason plays the boy who never grew up in writer Paul Hendy’s pantomime version of the story directed by the theatre's creative director Juliet Forster.

The pantomime stars CBeebies presenter Maddie Moate as Tinkerbell.

She presents the wildly popular CBeebies series Do You Know? She has her own science and technology You Tube channel and presented a daily live science show for families. She also presents and makes films for educational You Tube channels.

The cast of All New Adventures of Peter Pan at York Theatre Royal. Pictures: Ant Robling

The production will be Faye Campbell’s third York Theatre Royal pantomime following The Travelling Pantomime in 2020 and Cinderella in 2021, in which she played the title role. This time she plays Elizabeth Darling.

Jason Battersby, who plays Peter Pan, has been appearing in the musical Crazy for You at Chichester Theatre this summer.

Last Christmas he played Lead Shadow in Wendy and Peter at Leeds Playhouse. His childhood credits include a UK tour of Waiting for Godot with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, and The Nutcracker with Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Also returning are Robin Simpson and Paul Hawkyard who won much praise as the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella and were nominated as Best Uglies in the British Pantomime Awards 2022. This time Robin will play Mrs Smee while Paul is the villainous Captain Hook.

Jason Battersby as Peter Pan and Faye Campbell as Elizabeth Darling. Picture: Ant Robling

Paul said: “Robin and I kept getting mobbed last year in York so we’ve had to change our identity this year.

"Manky and Mardy are back in the wardrobe, and the hook is being sharpened and polished as we speak. I’m so looking forward to playing one of the most famous and evil villains ever – the tall, dark and incredibly handsome Captain Hook, the original pirate king.”

Robin said: “I’m delighted to be returning to York Theatre Royal for my third pantomime there. I’m also very excited to be back on stage with Paul Hawkyard. He’s a very funny guy and I’m so glad that my ‘sister’ from last year is able to return. Can’t wait.”

Both Robin and Paul appeared in the recent rep season at Harrogate Theatre.

This follows last year’s Cinderella, the first pantomime York Theatre Royal co-produced with Evolution Productions.

Paul Hawkyard as Captain Hook. Picture: Ant Robling

Cinderella was nominated as best pantomime in a 500-900 seat venue in the British Pantomime Awards 2022.

All New Adventures of Peter Pan is at York Theatre Royal from December 2 to January 2.

For tickets call 01904 623568 or visit yorktheatreroyal.co.uk