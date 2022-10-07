Part of the A64 from York to Scarborough will be closed all weekend at the start of months of disruption for the motorists on the major road.
National Highways is carrying out £5 million of work on the route which will include partial and full closures on different sections at different times from now until next Spring.
The closure signs will go up at 8pm tonight between Staxton and Seamer.
They will remain in place until 6am on Monday morning.
The agency, which is responsible for all of England's major roads will be “waterproofing” the bridge where the A64 crosses the River Hertford, which runs into the River Derwent near Sherburn.
It has not announced details of any diversion route but it will remain possible to move between Staxton and Seamer via the A1039 and the A165.
Other work scheduled includes lighting upgrades, slip road resurfacing and improving the junction with the A1239 at Askham Bar, drainage work at Sand Hutton, slip road resurfacing at Brambling Fields near Malton, work on the traffic signals at Rillington, and “heritage” work at Scampston Hall.
The project also includes work on the bridge near Staxton station and the traffic signals at Sherburn and Staxton and resurfacing at East Knapton and West Heslerton.
