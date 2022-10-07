Lidl is recalling one of its products due to a possible health risk.

The supermarket has issued a recall of its Select and Go Sushi Box Salmon and Shrimp because the product contains crustaceans, fish, mustard, sesame, soya, egg, wheat, milk and sulphites which are declared on the label.

The undeclared ingredients make the product a health risk for anyone with coeliac disease or an allergy to any of the ingredients not mentioned on the label.

The recall impacts all 330g packs with a use by date up to and including October 11.

Thursday 6 Oct - Lidl GB recalls Select and Go Sushi Box Salmon and Shrimp because of undeclared allergens #FoodAllergy https://t.co/rwDmP1EbPx pic.twitter.com/TdSZwfyaXx — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 6, 2022

The Food Standard’s Agency (FSA) have issued a ‘do not eat’ warning to anyone with allergies who has bought the product.

An FSA spokesman said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease and/or an allergy to crustaceans, and/or fish, and/or mustard, and/or sesame, and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg, and/or wheat or gluten, and/or milk or milk constituents, and/or anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites do not eat it.

“Instead, dispose of it or return it to the Lidl GB store for a full refund.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.