A WOMAN standing on the wrong side of the railings on a York bridge was rescued by emergency services.
North Yorkshire Police officers and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Acomb, Huntington, York and Malton were called to the incident on Ouse Bridge in York city centre at around 2.30pm today (Thursday, October 6).
Fire engines and police vehicles were on the scene to help the woman in distress on the bridge.
Two rescue boats were also on stand by in the water below.
Bridge Street was closed on both lanes for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident - and the pavement on the side next to Yates’s Wine Lodge was also closed to pedestrians.
The fire crews used an aerial ladder platform to bring the woman to safety from the bridge. She was then left in the hands of North Yorkshire Police officers.
- If you are worried or struggling to cope, whatever you're going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. Help is at hand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, by calling 116 123 for free.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article