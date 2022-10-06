A GIANT Ferris wheel is coming to York city centre this weekend.

A 33-metre high wheel is opening in St Sampson's Square on Saturday, October 8, and will remain there until October 30.

Residents and visitors can take a ride on the wheel everyday from 11am until 8pm, organisers said.

The Ferris wheel has 24 gondolas, which can hold up to six people and will take passengers on several rotations.

There is also a VIP gondola and one for people with disabilities.

Ferris wheel in St Sampson's Square Picture: Mike Laycock

John Lowery, chief operating officer of Events by Cynosure, who brought the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to York Racecourse last month, said: “We are excited to be running this new attraction in the heart of York, and to give visitors and residents the opportunity to enjoy a very different perspective of the city.

"The views are stunning and will be particularly impressive with the Autumn colours across the city at the moment, which we’re sure everyone who takes a ride will enjoy.”

Due to its central position, visitors will have views of some of York's most well known sites, including York Minster, Clifford's Tower, Shambles, the City Walls, Museum Gardens, the River Ourse and The Guildhall, the organisers added.