Tim Hortons®, the iconic Canadian restaurant brand, has opened the doors to the new drive-thru restaurant at Three Lakes Retail Park, Selby.

Now, customers can finally get their hands on the brand’s famed coffee, signature donuts and delicious meals from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

To celebrate the launch, gifted the first drive-thru and restaurant customer with free drinks, every day for the whole year.

The first restaurant customer was Jack, arriving at 4.30am and David, the first in the drive-thru, queuing from 6:00pm last night!

The brand is also offering guests an exclusive promotion during the first week of opening, giving them the opportunity to purchase a small Pumpkin Spice Latte for just 99p.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K. commented: “We have a huge following in the North of England, so we were delighted to put a smile on so many faces this morning.

"We know our opening in Selby will make us more accessible to guests across Yorkshire, whether that’s for a bite to eat with friends, a freshly brewed coffee on-the-go or a limited edition Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

He continued: “Our dedicated team have been training hard behind the scenes to ensure every customer has the quality experience we’re so well known for and we cannot wait to welcome each and every guest through the door, morning noon and night.”