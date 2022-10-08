HARRY and Olivia were the most popular names given to new borns in York last year, according to the ONS.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 16 baby boys in York were called Harry in 2021, six fewer than former top spot name George the year before.

Across England and Wales, Harry ranked as the seventh most popular name for boys.

Meanwhile, 12 new borns were named Olivia, which was the most popular name for girls for the sixth year in a row across England and Wales.

Noah was the most popular boys' name across the country last year, knocking Oliver down to second place after eight years at the top, and moving George down to third place.

Noah has risen 15 places since 2011, and was standing in fourth place in 2020.

James Tucker, of the ONS, said: “While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.

“Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018.

"Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.

“Girls’ names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen fewer than five girls being named each year since 2018."

The ONS data also shows that Henry knocked Jack out of the top 10 names for boys, the first year the name hasn’t been in the top 10 since 1996, while Freya, Florence and Willow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

The trends showed that for mothers under 25 only, the names Elijah and Arlo for boys and Willow, Isabella, Harper and Delilah were in the top 10.

However, mothers over 35 opted for more traditional names, such as Alexander and Thomas for boys, and Charlotte, Grace, Sophie and Sophia for girls.

New entries to the top 100 names nationally included Lara, Beatrice and Sara for girls, and Blake, Brody, Kai, Rupert, Tobias and Nathan for boys.

England and Wales: top 10 girls' names in 2021:

Olivia (3,649 babies)

Amelia (3,164)

Isla (2,683)

Ava (2,576)

Ivy (2,245)

Freya (2,187)

Lily (2,182)

Florence (2,180)

Mia (2,168)

Willow (2,067)

England and Wales: top 10 boys' names in 2021:

Noah (4,525)

Oliver (4,167)

George (4,141)

Arthur (3,766)

Muhammed (3,722)

Leo (3,465)

Harry (3,089)

Oscar (3,071)

Archie (2,928)

Henry (2,912)