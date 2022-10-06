PLANS for a major housing development in York will be revealed by developers at public consultations next week.

Heritage experts the PJ Livesay Group will reveal what it calls ‘sensitive’ plans that will secure the grounds and buildings of the Heslington Road Estate that is also known as The Retreat.

The group bought the 13-acre site and buildings earlier this year, which followed the closure of The Retreat to in-patients in 2018.

The public consultations will take place at the former Recreation Hall next Wednesday and Thursday (October 12-13) from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

They follow the PJ Livesey Group being in ‘detailed discussions’ with Historic England, York City Council and stakeholders since being named preferred developer at the end of last year.

The developer has also been staging open events with the public too.

The 13-acre estate was integral to the pioneering work of The Retreat, established in 1796 by Quaker William Tuke, who believed physical and mental health were linked and created a place where the grounds offered recreation facilities to support mental health care.

It was brought to market when in-patient services on the site ceased and new centres of excellence for outpatients established in other locations in addition to Heslington Road.

The PJ Livesay Group says redeveloping the buildings to create a high-quality residential scheme is the most appropriate way of securing the long-term future of these significant buildings and wider site.

The plans to be revealed, will feature the following:

Conversion of the main hospital complex into 65-75 homes

Conversion of Garrow Hill House into 6-8 homes

Conversion of Home Farm into 2-5 homes

Conversion of Spring Lodge, East Villa and Garrow Hill Coach House into individual homes

The conversion of the former Recreation Hall to a residents’ Club Room that could also be used by the community

Construction of 10-20 new build, family homes

Extensive landscape restoration throughout the site and a dedicated Heritage Trail.

PJ Livesey board director, James Woodmansee, said: “Ideas have been developed in consultation with heritage experts and stakeholders over the last 10 months and we are now at a stage where we can share them with neighbours and the wider community.

“We believe this is a unique opportunity to create a really special residential scheme, preserving the legacy of William Tuke, not just with the buildings but with the grounds.

“We are very keen to get feedback on our plans and look forward to hearing people’s views as we move forward with proposals.”