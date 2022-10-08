WHO doesn't want sunshine and blue skies on their wedding day?

Well that was what was ordered for the marriage of York couple Chelsea and Reece Rushworth who tied the knot with family and friends in the Greek islands.

Let's find out more about Chelsea and Reece's wedding...

When did you get married?

June 30, 2022

Where did you get married?

Zante

Where did you have your reception?

Venus Gardens

How did you meet?

We met at school and have known each other all our lives. We left school but didn't speak much, and then we met at a party back in 2015. We started to speak properly again and started to go out together.

Tell us about the proposal

We went to Zante for a week with my mum and dad and little girl. And he proposed in our favourite restaurant, we did some Greek dancing. After putting on Bruno Mars' Marry You, he got down on one knee! And obviously I said yes!

What did you both wear?

I wore a slim long train dress and Reece wore a white shirt and stone coloured shorts (it was far too hot for a suit!)

What was the best bit about your wedding?

The best bit about our wedding was everyone who got up and joined in with the Greek dancing! But I can't really choose - it was absolutely amazing.

Was your wedding affected by the Covid crisis, if so tell us how?

No

Who would you like to thank for making your big day so special?

I would like to thank my mum and dad. We couldn't have done it without you. Also, thanks to everyone who made effort to fly all the way to Zante. We can't believe the outcome and couldn't be more happier with the people that came and made our day so so special! It was amazing from start to finish. Also a big thank you to my wedding organiser!

Tell us about your honeymoon

Not gone yet! Going next year for our one year anniversary to Marbella!

Share your wedding story

