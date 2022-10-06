THE full pomp and panoply of the law will be on parade in York this weekend as judges and lawyers mark the beginning of the legal year.
Judges from the most senior to the most junior will join barristers and solicitors at the annual Legal Service in York Minster on Sunday.
They will come from all over Yorkshire and north-eastern England and will parade to the service along Duncombe Place in full ceremonial judicial and legal robes, including full wigs.
The service begins at 2.30pm.
Inside York Minster, they will listen to a sermon from the Rt Rev James Jones, who retired as Bishop of Liverpool for the Church of England in 2013. While still in post, he chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel whose findings led to the second inquest into the disaster where a jury decided the 96 victims had been unlawfully killed.
The judges and lawyers will also hear the anthem Thou judge of quick and dead, by Samuel Wesley.
After the service they will parade back down Duncombe Place.
This year, the Legal Service is Evensong. There will be no separate Evensong at the Minster on Sunday. On other occasions, the Legal Service has been Matins.
The annual event is organised by the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire
