YEOVIL Town have closed their investigation into the racist chanting directed at York City captain Lenell John-Lewis last month.

Yeovil have been unable to identify those who racially abused John-Lewis having reviewed the CCTV footage at Huish Park.

Avon and Somerset Police have stated that they "exhausted all reasonable lines of enquiry", but stressed that they never close an inquiry, should more information be made available in the future.

York City say they are "disappointed" the offender has not been identifed and stated that "allowing perpetrators of racist acts to stay anonymous is to be complicit in their wrongdoing."

Video footage emerged after City’s 1-0 win in September which showed the striker targeted by racist chants before taking a penalty which he missed.

A statement by Yeovil read: “Yeovil Town can confirm the investigation into alleged racial chanting during our fixture against York City has been concluded by the club and Avon & Somerset Police.

“During the club’s internal investigation, we have worked with Kick It Out, the Police and supporter’s groups to reach a conclusion.

“Upon reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to many supporters who sit within the Screwfix Community Stand, we have been unable to identify the supporter who is heard chanting within the highlights package.

“Due to this, Yeovil Town has closed our investigation into the matter. Anyone who has information and has not shared it with the police can continue to do so via 101 quoting reference number 5222215076.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to all the groups that assisted with our investigation.

“As a football club, Yeovil Town finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent and unacceptable.

“It is completely against the values of our club, and we believe it has no place at Huish Park or anywhere else within our communities.

“We continue to stand against all forms of racist, sexist, or homophobic discrimination and we reiterate that we will always seek to take the strongest action against anyone identified committing these acts.

“If you hear any form of discrimination inside or around Huish Park, we urge all supporters to report it on the day to our stewards or report anonymously on our designated matchday hotline – 07724 152 534.

“For more information on combating discrimination in football, head to www.kickitout.org.”

A statement from York City read: “We are disappointed that Yeovil have not been able to identify the culprit.

"There must be somebody who would be able to identify who was involved, but have chosen not to come forward.

“Society needs to work together to stand up to racism in all its forms, allowing perpetrators of racist acts to stay anonymous is to be complicit in their wrongdoing.”

PC Mark Neal, from Avon and Somerset Police's football unit, said: "There can be no place for racism in our society.

"It is disgusting and inexcusable. We want anyone who hears or suffers from such abuse to report it.

"The York City FC player (John-Lewis) who was racially abused has been offered support and kept updated of our enquiries since this happened on Saturday, September 3.

"We are grateful to both clubs and Kick It Out for helping us with our enquiries but unfortunately despite exploring all possible lines of enquiry and appealing for information, the offender hasn't been identified.

"We believe there will be people out there who know who the individual responsible for this appalling act.

"They can still come forward by calling 101 and giving crime reference number 5222215076.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact them through their online form."