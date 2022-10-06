A TV, a games console and a watch were all stolen during a burglary in York - and police have launched an appeal.
The thieves targeted a house in Temple Avenue in the city between 10.30am on Wednesday October 5 and 1.45am today (October 6).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "They forced the rear door to gain entry and made off with a 32-inch LG TV, an army green Casio G-Shock watch serial number MP-MGSA5-1 and a Nintendo switch with the serial number XAJ40043043114."
If you have any information, CCTV or doorbell footage in relation to this incident, or know of anyone who is trying to sell these items, you can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101 quoting reference number: 12220177859.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.
