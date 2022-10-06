A POLICE cordon was in place in York city centre earlier today following an incident involving a burglary in the area.

A North Yorkshire Police cordon was in place outside Ramsdens, a pawnbroker and currency exchange shop in Market Street, near Superdrug.

It was in place from around 1.15pm - and police officers were on the scene during the afternoon.

Police officers said a suspected jewellery thief was stopped in his tracks by an off-duty police officer in York.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to a report of a burglary in progress at a shop on Market Street, York at around 10.40am today.

"A man was reported to have smashed a glass panel with a hammer and grabbed jewellery. However, as he made off, he was detained by an off-duty police officer.

"On-duty colleagues arrived a short time later, and he was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and burglary.

"The 28-year-old suspect remains in custody at this time, and the scene of the incident is being forensically examined."

The scene outside Ramsdens in York

Anyone with information about the incident who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 12220178010.