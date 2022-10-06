A POLICE cordon is in place in York city centre following an incident in the area.
A North Yorkshire Police cordon has been in place outside Ramsdens, a pawnbroker and currency exchange shop in Market Street, near Superdrug.
It has been in place since around 1.15pm - and police officers remain on the scene.
A window has been smashed, and a bike has been left lying on the ground outside the shop.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article