A POLICE cordon is in place in York city centre following an incident in the area.

A North Yorkshire Police cordon has been in place outside Ramsdens, a pawnbroker and currency exchange shop in Market Street, near Superdrug.

It has been in place since around 1.15pm - and police officers remain on the scene.

A window has been smashed, and a bike has been left lying on the ground outside the shop.

The police cordon in place in York city centreThe scene outside Ramsdens in York

More to follow.