A PRIMARY academy in York is celebrating after its latest inspection from Ofsted.

Haxby Road Primary Academy continues to be a 'Good' school according to the latest report from Ofsted, with “respectful” pupils that are “proud of their school” and display “high levels of emotional intelligence."

It was in July, on the hottest day of the year, that Ofsted school inspectors descended on the school - which helped set up Ebor Academy Trust back in 2013.

From being a failing school in its pre-academy days, Haxby Road won its first 'Good' report in 2016 and this summer continued its position in this rating.

“Leaders are ambitious and aspirational for pupils. They are determined to give them the best start in life,” said inspectors in the report.

“Pupils are proud of their school and are safe and happy," they added.

Haxby Road’s headteacher, Laura Robinson, said that staff are pleased that the inspectors had to chance to witness the "excellent" work going on in the school.

The head added: "They got to see what makes our school so special.

“What’s more, despite the extreme weather and on the last week of the school year, staff continued to provide the highest quality of education and our children showed their usual enthusiasm and dedication to their learning. I’m very proud of them all.”

The report states that pupils are "respectful" of each other and staff - and they are "polite and considerate and display high levels of emotional intelligence."

"Staff expect the very best from pupils. Pupils try hard to meet these expectations and do so because they want to, not because they might get a sticker. Pupils know the difference between right and wrong. They know what behaviours are unacceptable and importantly what to do to make things better," the report reads.

The inspectors added that Haxby Road’s enhanced resource provision (ERP) is a "strength of the school" and the curriculum here is "ambitious and tailored" to these pupils’ needs, the report notes.

The enrichment afternoon sessions - in computing, art, cooking, Spanish and sport - are also praised as is the Haxby Road 100 initiative, which "guarantees" 100 creative, cultural and fun experiences throughout a child’s time at the school.

Governors are said to play an active role in the life of the school, visiting regularly to talk to pupils and have discussions with staff, according to the report.

Today Ebor Academy Trust has 23 schools in York, Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in the East Riding and Hull. As well as Haxby Road, its York schools include Robert Wilkinson, Lakeside, Osbaldwick, Hob Moor Oaks, Hob Moor Primary and Park Grove.