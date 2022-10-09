YORK and its landmarks are a dream for any photographer.

But photographing them in black and white takes a special skill.

These images of our city in two-tone are striking - and prove the city can still impress even in monotone.

The images are from our Press Camera Club group on Facebook who have been challenged with photographing the city in black and white in our monthly prize competition.

The finalists are:

* Glynnis Frith for her image of Rowntree Wharf and the Foss

* Mervin Straughan for a clever composite of images showing York in black and white

* Nicole Leigh for her moody shot of Clifford's Tower

* Simon Boyle for his perfectly composed 'bridge eye view'

* Ian Clish who literally photographed the giant letters 'YORK' in black and white

* Group stalwart Barney Sharratt who took us above the roof tops.

But this month's winner is Lee Cocker for an absolutely stunning photo of Petergate reflected in rainwater. Many congratulations.

Winning image by Lee Cocker

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented amateur photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.