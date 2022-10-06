RUNNERS from a York university will take part in the Yorkshire Marathon to help raise money for mental health research.
More than 70 University of York staff, students and alumni will be running in the event, on Sunday, October 16, to support Mentally Fit York – a fund established by the University to help advances in mental health services on a local, national and international scale.
Vice-Chancellor of the University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: "Mentally Fit York can and has made a significant difference towards advancements in mental health. Those who have already made generous donations have supported a range of causes, such as 24-hour online support tools for students and funding for mental health nursing scholarships.
“I am looking forward to participating in the run with colleagues, students, graduates and our local community, and thank everyone in advance for their support, not just for the runners, but for our wider campaign to raise awareness of the issues surrounding good mental health.”
The event takes place during the same week that the University launches their Institute of Mental Health Research, which aims to improve the care of people affected by mental health difficulties, and mitigate the impact on individuals, families, the NHS, the workplace and whole communities.
The local community can support the runners’ fundraising efforts by visiting the University’s York Unlimited pages.
