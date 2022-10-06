A YORK primary school is now proudly sporting 380 solar panels on its roof - helping to significantly reduce the school’s energy costs.
The panels at Clifton Green Primary School have been delivered thanks to partners including City of York Council, York Community Energy and Solar for Schools.
They are expected to generate enough electricity to power 40 houses and will supply around half the school’s total energy need each year, going some way to mitigate the effect of recent energy price rises.
Councillor Andrew Waller, the council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: “The installation of this carbon-cutting, bill-reducing solar roof will not only help the school reduce the energy bills, it will also be a practical way for students to learn about renewable energy and green skills.”
Nicola Jones, headteacher Clifton Green Primary, said they look forward to continuing to provide educational opportunities exploring the benefits of renewable energy and the positive environmental impact.
