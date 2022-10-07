A thrill seeking North Yorkshire grandad has celebrated his 90th birthday - by taking to the air and skydiving from 15,000 feet.

Former paratrooper Frank Ward described his descent down to earth as both "absolutely magnificent” and “terrifying” at the same time.

The retired marketing manager, who previously took the plunge while in the parachute regiment 70 years ago, tandem-jumped with another ex-military serviceman last week.

And his aerial heroics also raised over £2,000 for charity, which he will donate to the nursing home where his wife Margaret, 81, has spent the last 18 months.

Frank insisted he wasn’t “nervous” prior to the jump but did worry that his heart would be “working overtime” during the extremely rapid free-fall.

Frank Ward. Picture: SWNS

He said: “The drop was absolutely magnificent. It was terrifying but it was great.

“I lost pressure in my ears – and it sounded like everything was coming from half a mile away.

“I felt quite calm, apart from the fact that my heart was working enthusiastically. I was a bit worried because it's an old engine, and it was working overtime.

"But then I landed and felt on top of the world – having survived.”

Nonagenarian Frank, from Harrogate, said he took on the jump at the nearby Hibaldstow Sky Diving Centre on September 28 to commemorate his birthday.

Frank Ward. Picture: SWNS

He said: “I’m in my 90th year, and I thought I’d like to do something to celebrate that, and a friend of mine, a lady who had a bucket list did it, and I thought that wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“I was in the parachute regiment during my national service, but that was 70 years ago, and it was an entirely different thing altogether, really.

“And when I was in Turkey on holiday, I did a paragliding trip but that was nice and warm and we landed on the beach, and my wife approached me with a glass of brandy.”

Frank said he felt a little “queasy” after jumping out of the propeller plane at 15,000ft but knew he was in safe hands with his ex-paratrooper tandem partner.

He said: “My tandem partner introduced himself saying, 'I’m the chief instructor here, and I served in the first battalion of the paras' and then we got on like a house on fire.

“And I was strapped so tight to the fellow behind me I felt like if I wanted to get out of it, I couldn’t anyway. I had a fatalistic attitude to the whole thing.”

Frank Ward. Picture: SWNS

He added: “You go from 15,000ft and you drop about 10,000ft in 50 seconds or so, and then for the last bit you float down nicely on the end of the parachute.

“He let me fly it, going right and left, and he showed me the Humber – and you could see all of Cleethorpes and all the places. It was a magnificent day."

Frank said he was motivated to do the jump to help buy new wheelchairs for the home where carers are currently looking after his beloved wife, Margaret.

He said: “My wife has been in a nursing home now for 18 months, and occasionally I’ll take her out in a wheel chair, and they are always going wrong.

“And it occurred to me that I could marry the two ideas together and raise money for the nursing home.

“There’s going to be an awful lot of pressure on nursing homes this year, because they have difficulty with staffing anyway

“And then the cost of heating them and looking after them is going to be enormous, and the last thing they’ll want to do is buy new equipment for this sort of thing

“So I feel very satisfied that I’m doing something to help them in this way. I didn’t realise it would snowball like this. It’s tremendous.”