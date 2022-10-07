FAMILIES raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people are struggling to survive amid the cost of living crisis, a York-based charity is warning.

Research by national charity Family Fund looked at more than 4,000 families across the UK with a disabled child.

It showed that nine out of 10 families are struggling, or falling behind on their regular household bills, with many forced to forego living essentials such as food, heating, basic furniture, flooring, washing machines and fridges, to try to make ends meet.

Over half of parents and carers reported skipping or cutting the size of their meals because there wasn’t enough money for food - a 9 per cent increase since September 2021.

More than one in ten said they had had to cut back on items essential for their disabled children and four in five families were in debt.

A charity spokeserson said that on average, families raising a disabled child lived on £17,000 a year and spent 60 hours a week caring for their disabled children, with one third caring for over 100 hours a week.

"Families receive only one hour a week of respite and support, on average, and less than one in four parents and carers are able to work full time, with over half not able to work at all," they said.

"Family Fund’s report highlights the, now, unsustainable strain on families raising disabled and seriously ill children and young people , as they try to cover sky-high costs on top of severely reduced incomes due to intense caring responsibilities, three times higher costs to look after a disabled child and critical levels of debt.

"With sustained cuts to support services, which have not recovered post-pandemic, families are now having to pay, themselves, for therapies and specialist equipment for their children, such as educational and sensory items and toys.

"As the UK’s largest grant-making charity for families raising disabled and seriously ill children on the lowest incomes, Family Fund provides essential goods for families including kitchen appliances, clothing, bedding, play and sensory equipment and much-needed family breaks.

"Last year, it delivered over 170,919 grants and services, worth over £37 million, to families on low incomes across the UK."

Jo, who is full time carer for her son Archie. who is autistic, said: "Like many other families raising disabled or seriously ill children, we face the reality of going into debt as opposed to just cutting back."

Cheryl Ward, Family Fund Chief Executive, said:“The outlook for families raising a disabled, or seriously ill, child is now graver than ever.

"They are unsure how to cope with ever-rising caring costs with winter approaching, they are having to borrow more credit to pay for intense levels of debt and feeling more isolated than ever, with worsening mental and physical health."