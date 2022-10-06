POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal following a theft in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident happened in Marlborough Drive in Tadcaster at around 2.20pm on September 15 - and involved a man walking down a driveway and picking up a black Evolution hoover and a red Howden’s screw box from behind a skip.

North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the male in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email mark.cahill1@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Cahill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number: 12220165411 when passing on information.