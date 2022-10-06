A BOUTIQUE in York city centre has closed down.

Kiehl's, an American skincare and cosmetic company selling fragrance, hair and skincare for men and women, was based in Stonegate.

Today there is a skip outside and a sign in the window states: "Kiehl's York thanks you for your patronage.

"We are sad to announce that your York boutique is now closed, and we thank you for your patronage over the years.

"We are constantly improving your Kiehl's online shopping experience and virtual services. We hope you will enjoy continuing your Kiehl's journey."

The closure comes shortly after the clothing and jewellery store Accessorize, in Davygate, also shut its doors.

However, there has also been positive news, with luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland Group set to take over a long empty retail unit in Davygate that was a branch of the Halifax Building Society until 2018.