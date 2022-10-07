A CHARITY ball is returning to York for the sixth year - organised by a local man who beat cancer himself.

Matt Ascough, 35, from the village of Yearsley, is organising his sixth Macmillan Hopes and Dreams Ball at York Racecourse, But, he said this event is more important than ever after his mum received a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The Macmillan Hopes and Dreams Ball has already raised £92,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Matt is hoping to top £120,000 this year for the cancer charity.

Matt’s initial motivation for organising the Macmillan Ball followed the support he had from the charity eight years ago after a diagnosis of testicular cancer. Matt, then aged 26, praised the support of his Macmillan nurse in the weeks after his diagnosis and surgery.

Matt described his mum, Ann Precious, as “his rock” when he was diagnosed in 2013 - and now the roles are reversed as Matt supports his mum through her treatment.

Matt said: "This year’s Macmillan Ball is dedicated to my mum. I postponed the original date from June because mum just wasn’t well enough - and I knew I couldn’t go ahead without her.

“This year it feels very personal, I know it will mean the world to me to have mum there, she’s desperate to help as much as she can.

“Caring for mum this year opened my eyes to how much a diagnosis of cancer affects everyone around the person, life just has to go on hold for a while and this is where Macmillan’s support can really make the difference.”

Guests at the Hopes and Dreams ball in 2021

This year’s Macmillan Hopes and Dreams Ball is taking place on Saturday October 29 with the theme of ‘Best of British’, there are limited tables available for people wanting to attend the event.

Matt, who works as the operations manager at York Racecourse, said he is hoping for another sell out on the night.

He added: “I knew going into this year that times would be tough for people, everyone is coming to terms with the cost of living crisis but the support I’ve had so far has been phenomenal.

“Businesses and individuals have been so generous, supplying raffle prizes and buying tickets for the event, it’s heart-warming to see people coming together behind such a good cause.

“I put my heart and soul into this event and that comes through on the night. Yes it’s stressful in the run up, but I get such a buzz knowing we’re making a real difference to people living with cancer.”

The Hopes and Dreams Ball has limited remaining tickets, priced at £60 each. All proceeds go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

To enquire about tickets or donate a raffle prize, email: Matt.ascough@yorkracecoursehospitality.co.uk.