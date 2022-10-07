PUPILS from a dance school in York are gearing up for a special dance show - after delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pupils of Clover School of Dance, based in Heworth and Dunnington, were fully prepared for their usual dance show in March 2020. But, one week before it was due to start - Covid-19 interfered and cancelled all performances.
Now, more than two years later, the dancers are eagerly looking forward to their next show, Aladdin, which will take place on October 7 and 8, 14 and 15 and at Archbishop Holgate’s School.
Mother and daughter team, Elaine Brittain and Heather Taylor, who run the school, said they are as eager as all of the pupils to get back on the stage and perform for an audience.
The show starts at 7pm. Tickets are available on the door priced at £7 for adults and £4 for children.
All proceeds will go to YorMind - a mental health charity supporting young people in the city.
The school, which offers tap and jazz, was started by Elaine at Heworth in September 1990. The team help children from the age of three to 18 fulfil their dancing dreams.
Further details can be found on the website at: www.cloverschoolofdancing.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here