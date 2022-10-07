A POPULAR record fair is returning to York next month - with thousands of records available to customers under one roof.

The second York Record Fair of the year is to be held at York Racecourse in The Knavesmire Stand on Saturday November 5.

There will be up to 50 record sellers from all over the UK, bringing with them a selection of vinyl records of all genres. There will also be some CDs, 78s, music-related books and magazines, ephemera, posters and jukeboxes.

Fair organiser, John Cox, said: "From Abba to Zappa, there will be something for everyone, with many rare collectables and lots of bargains. In addition to sought after first pressings from yesteryear, there will be recent releases of current music. Some stalls will specialise in particular types of music and others will have a wide range.

"In addition to all the record stalls, there’ll be six hours of DJs spinning an eclectic mix of music, and jukeboxes playing for the final hour.

"The first fair in April was a great success and this one looks like being even better, with even more quality stalls.”

The record fair venue is easy to get to by car, with unlimited free parking. Tickets cost £2 on the door.