A CHARITY ball is set to be held in memory of two York teenagers to support children going through treatment for illnesses and their families.

The event, set to be held at York Racecourse in November, will raise money for The Millie Wright Children's charity and Candlelighters, to support the work they both do with ill children and their families.

The Millie Wright Children's charity was set up by the family of Millie, described by those who knew her as “inspirational and courageous," who died in August 2021 aged just 13. She had been suffering from an underlying auto-immune health condition - and fell ill in March 2021.

Millie Wright

The family chose to set up the charity to support families in a similar situation - and they have organised different events throughout the year to raise money for Leeds Children's Hospital. The charity is raising awareness of rare conditions and is holding the "fabulous" Winter Ball to help to bridge the gap in charitable support that exists between cancerous and non-cancerous conditions.

Ceri Wright, Millie's mum, said: "We are addressing the inequality in charitable support to help raise awareness and bring about change.

"It’s so important to us that all families who’s child has been given a life threatening diagnosis should have equal access to charitable support when going through the most difficult times in their lives."

The ball will also raise money for Candlelighters in memory of Peter Woodmansey, a pupil at Bootham School, who died in 2020 of septicaemia aged 17 - less than three weeks after receiving a diagnosis of leukaemia.

Alison Woodmansey, Peter's mum, who is also organising the ball, said: “Candlelighters supported us after his Leukaemia diagnosis. It's an amazing charity working alongside families, providing counselling, giving practical help, access to support groups and funding ground-breaking research.”

Peter Woodmansey

Both charities work on-site at Leeds Children’s Hospital offering support to families of children with life-threatening conditions going through challenging times. Even seemingly simple provisions such as food for parents on the ward and someone to talk-to enable parents reduce the feeling of isolation inherent in being a long-stay family.

The Winter Ball is being held on Saturday November 26 at York Racecourse,

opening at 7pm with a drinks reception accompanied by operatic singing, then a three-course meal followed by two live bands and an auction.

Two familiar TV faces will host the evening and the auction. Amy Garcia is hosting the evening and Dave Mathewson, from ‘Bangers and Cash’, will lead the auction.

Tickets are on sale now at £50 per person on The Millie Wright charity website.

The charity is seeking local businesses and individuals to help by sponsoring tables at the event, providing further auction items and buying tickets.

If you can help, email the charity on: millieschildrenscharity@gmail.com