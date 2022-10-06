A MUCH-LOVED York landlord who became the 'perfect publican' has died suddenly, at the age of just 57.

Ian Warner, widely known to his friends as Badger, had run The Slip Inn in Clementhorpe since 2017, and was hugely popular across the industry and in the local community.

He is survived by his loving wife Gill, and hundreds of friends.

Mr Warner grew up in Kirkintilloch near Glasgow, and had also lived in New York before moving to York in 2006.

He worked in the relocations industry in New York then York, but then took over The Slip following the death of his predecessor Jon Farrow, in spring 2017. He was thrilled when the pub was named York Camra’s Pub of The Year in 2020.

Friends and regulars knew him as Badger, a nickname that dated from his days in Scotland, where friends would joke that they only ever saw him at night.

He still had many friends in Glasgow and locally across many circles. He was also a big Heart of Midlothian FC fan, and had been a co-founder of the York Hearts Supporters Club, having previously been a popular member of Glasgow Hearts.

Gavin Aitchison, a close friend and fellow Hearts fan, said: “I first met Badger when he had just moved to York in 2006, and he quickly became a great friend.

"He was the most wonderful, good-natured, convivial person I have ever known, and I have so many fantastic memories of time spent in his company, on the road watching football, putting the world to rights over a beer, and everything in between.

"He became the perfect publican – he loved good beer, but above all he loved people and he was so happy seeing people enjoying the pub. I’m just shocked and utterly devastated, and all my thoughts are with Gill.”

Mr Warner had been doing routine jobs in the pub on Monday morning, when he felt unwell and went to lie down, and he died soon afterwards.

Friend Paul Crossman, who owns The Slip and The Swan nearby, said: “Badger was one of the kindest, most generous, warm-hearted people you could ever wish to meet, and his loss leaves an impossibly huge space in our collective lives.

“He was quite simply the only person who could have done what he did with The Slip Inn, taking over as he did under the most difficult and tragic circumstances.

“The way in which he was able to so sensitively and perfectly continue Jon's legacy and take the pub on down the same road was quite extraordinary.

“Over his five years running The Slip, Badger filled the entire pub with his own wonderfully kind and warm spirit, and was an unwaveringly reassuring and welcoming presence.

“His enthusiasm for the pub was hugely infectious, and went far beyond his personal passion for beer to a deeper instinctive understanding of what makes a truly great collective experience.

“Our hearts go out to Gill, who was constantly at his side throughout his time with us all. Together they had a rich and full life, with numerous circles of friends, and always with a trip together in the pipeline for their own personal time together. Two greater true friends you could never hope to see in a couple.”

Funeral details will be announced shortly.