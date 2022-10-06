A COUNCILLOR in North Yorkshire met with new Rail Minister Kevin Foster MP to back the case that York should host the national headquarters of Great British Railways (GBR).

North Yorkshire County Councillor George Jabbour met with Mr Foster at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham to discuss why York should host the new public body - which will oversee rail transport in the country.

In total, 42 towns and cities across Britain applied to become the location of the HQ of GBR. But, only York and five other local authorities have been shortlisted to the final stage of the competition, which involved an online vote to ensure that the winner has strong public support.

Councillor Jabbour organised a cross-party collective show of support outside North Yorkshire County Hall, with councillors from the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrat and Liberal group, the Independents, Labour and the Greens all gathering to back York’s bid.

The Conservative Party member also planned campaigning sessions with Councillors from other political parties, including the Liberal Democrats and Labour, outside the National Railway Museum to encourage visitors to vote to support York's bid.

Cllr George Jabbour said: "I was delighted to meet with the new Rail Minister Kevin Foster MP at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham to discuss York's bid to become the location of the national headquarters of Great British Railways.

"I mentioned to the Minister that York is ready to welcome Great British Railways to its future because of York's highly-skilled workforce, the immediate availability of flexible office accommodation in the city centre, and York's unique location within our region and our country. As a leading national rail centre, having the Great British Railways HQ in York will provide the city with the right catalyst to make it a global leader in rail, which will benefit the UK as a whole.

"I also highlighted how York's GBR bid has brought together councillors from across the political divide in York, North Yorkshire and East Riding, all working with each other to campaign for our area to become the location of the new headquarters.

"We all know that York is the natural home of Great British Railways, not least because of its unrivalled rail heritage and the National Railway Museum. Should York win the competition, we will benefit from tremendous investment opportunities, new jobs and a significant boost to our local economy."

York has been shortlisted against Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster and Newcastle-upon-Tyne in the railway bid. City leaders say that moving the GBR HQ to York could have a major impact on the local economy - and estimates the move would add £110 million to York’s economy, creating 1,600 new jobs in the city.