A YORK jewellers has offered backed a hospital charity in the city by donating special pieces worth more than £3,000 for a recent raffle.

Independent jewellery business Bradley’s Jewellers York, which was named Retail Jeweller of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards 2022, has shown its support to York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity and the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with special donations for the trust's Celebration of Achievement Awards.

Kay Bradley, of Bradley's, pledged a Rainbow Hope locket and four Rainbow Hope pin badges from her collection to raise vital funds and support patient care.

Kay said: "We designed our Rainbow collection and the Rainbow Hope locket during the Covid-19 national lockdown in March 2020. We chose multi-coloured sapphire gemstones to capture the spirit of the NHS Rainbow, which became such a symbol of optimism, hard work, devotion and thanks during the dark days of the pandemic.

"I am thrilled to be able to support York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and give back to the people of my home city.”

Kay Bradley at the Celebration of Achievement Awards

On the night, one lucky raffle winner walked away with an 18k gold Rainbow Hope locket, worth around £2,500, designed by Kay Bradley and crafted by Charles Green & Son in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

Four runners-up received a Rainbow Hope badge, valued at £195, designed by Kay Bradley and manufactured by Deakin & Francis, also in the Jewellery Quarter.

All pieces are stamped with Bradley's unique Rainbow Hope logo, which was created in collaboration with Birmingham Assay Office.

“I am so proud that our Rainbow collection is British-made. We have so much talent and expertise in the UK, whether we are talking about the NHS or fine jewellery craftsmanship,” Kay added

The Celebration of Achievement Awards, hosted by the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, recognises the exceptional achievements of individuals and teams working for the Trust. As a result of the donations by Bradley’s Jewellers York, York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity raised £1,350, which will now be directed towards improving patient care and experience and supporting staff wellbeing.

Emma Sargent, community fundraiser at York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, says: “We are incredibly grateful to Bradley’s Jewellers for their continued support of York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

"Kay’s generous donation of the exquisite Rainbow Hope locket made this raffle possible and helped us raise a fantastic amount of money to improve patient care and experience and support staff wellbeing at our hospitals.

"Guests really enjoyed the raffle - and the winner was delighted to be taking home such a special piece of jewellery."

The Rainbow Collection by Bradley’s Jewellers York includes the Rainbow Hope, Rainbow Daisy and Rainbow Signet lines of fine jewellery.