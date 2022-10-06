CREWS were called to an incident involving a farm building on fire in North Yorkshire last night.
Crews from Lythe, Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay responded to a fire to an agricultural building measuring 20 by 25 metres in West Barnby at around 10pm yesterday.
The fire was affecting the gable end and the roof.
The crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to bring the fire under control and damped down.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article