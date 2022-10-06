CREWS were called to an incident involving a farm building on fire in North Yorkshire last night.

Crews from Lythe, Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay responded to a fire to an agricultural building measuring 20 by 25 metres in West Barnby at around 10pm yesterday.

The fire was affecting the gable end and the roof.

The crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to bring the fire under control and damped down.