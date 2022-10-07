IF you go down to The Groves today be prepared for a big surprise.

For on the gable end of the local Indian restaurant in Lowther Street is a gigantic colourful mural.

The side of the York Tandoori restaurant - once just a wall of red brick - is now covered in bright blue paint with the words 'Welcome to The Groves' written in capital letters in sunshine yellow paint.

Images of a rainbow, birds, a giant bee, and grasses and flowers adorn the wall in a design that is a collaboration of local residents - two of whom are pupils at the local Park Grove Primary school.

More than 100 designs were submitted for the mural after a competition was launched to brighten up this corner of York earlier this year.

Ann Stacey, chair of The Groves Association, said: "It is an exciting development to bring the community together and say what we want to be in the future. We want to be an inclusive community for everyone who lives here."

A judging panel featuring members of the residents association, local artists and Nazrul 'Alex' Islam from York Tandoori Restaurant selected the winning designs.

The judging criteria focused on inclusive messaging, bright colours, referencing local history and a cohesive design.

The judging panel chose to incorporate three different designs submitted by local resident Anne Jenner, and two local school children - Jessamie and Clara.

You can watch the video of the mural being made here:

Winner Anne, who is partially sighted, said she was inspired for her design after taking a photo of York Minster from The Groves on a rainy day. She also wanted to include some history of the area. "It was an apple orchard before houses, so I put in a few green apples."

She said the end result "a nice, jolly welcome to the Groves".

All the designs were turned into the mural which was painted by York born-and-bred street artist @sledone.

The mural features a tree representing The Groves, magpies and an ox which recall the old pubs which used to be in the area as well as rows of terraced housing typical of The Groves, and other local wildlife.

The original idea for the mural dates back to when a trial was underway to close the Groves to through traffic.

Ann Stacey added: "We wanted to do something to show the Groves were very much alive and there were lots of exciting things going on."

The mural was completed with funding from the city council.

Ann says more money is in the pot and other murals for the area are in the pipeline.

She said: "We want to make the Groves into an arts quarter - we have bigger plans."