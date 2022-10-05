AMBITIOUS plans for a new Roman Quarter in York have finally been given the go-ahead.

The attraction, set for Rougier Street, has been described as a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

It is expected to bring around 500,000 visitors to York every year once open, creating 50 new jobs and boosting the visitor economy by around £21 million.

A decision on whether to approve the scheme was adjourned mid-way through a meeting of the City of York Council planning committee last month due to news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The proposal returned to the committee today (Wednesday October 5).

BREAKING: New Roman Quarter for York approved (councillors voted 6-5 in favour) - will see new underground Roman museum, 153 new apartments, 88-room hotel and office space built in Rougier Streethttps://t.co/F8QyYJ4m1b — Joe Cooper (@ReporterJoeC) October 5, 2022

The meeting heard there were arguments around the archaeological benefits of the plan, and the fact that the scheme does not include affordable housing.

But councillors tonight (Wednesday) voted 6-5 in favour of the scheme.

The Roman Quarter project concerns a new underground Roman museum – Eboracum – along with an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and new office space in Rougier Street.

How the Roman Quarter would look

Council officers recommended the scheme be approved, saying harm to archaeological deposits expected from the scheme will be outweighed by “substantial public benefits”.

Eammon Keogh, for the developers, says viability assessment shows they cannot afford to provide affordable housing - but a claw-back agreement has been reached with the council should profits be higher than expected — Joe Cooper (@ReporterJoeC) October 5, 2022

The application, by Rougier Street Developments and York Archaeological Trust (YAT) is a revision of one rejected by councillors in early 2021.

City of York Council planning committee. Picture: Youtube

Historical groups were split over the scheme but just six of 51 representations to the council were against.

More to follow