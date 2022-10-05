MORE than £4,000 has been raised for St Leonard's Hospice at the recent 'Live for St Leonard's' music festival.
The event took place in Parliament Street during the York Food & Drink Festival and featured live performances from local musicians including The Moths, Tri-Starrs, Gary Stewart, Third Sector, Simon Snaize, Naglo Bay and Mama Feelgood.
The music acts were arranged by Chris Bush, Business Manager at the York BID.
He said, “It’s been a hugely enjoyable eight days and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful people who came together to make the festival possible. Especially to the incredible local musicians and performers, volunteers and our partners who all gave their time.”
Emma Johnson, Chief Executive at St Leonard’s Hospice, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the amount raised. A huge thank you to York BID, and its partners, for organising another fantastic event, and to everyone who came along to show their support. The staff and volunteers who attended all had a brilliant time, made all the more memorable by raising over £4,000 to support patient care.”
People can still donate at :https://stleonardshospice.org.uk/fundraising/live-for-st-leonards-2022/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here