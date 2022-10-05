A MAN has died of a suspected heroin overdose at a York homeless hostel.
An inquest has opened into the death of Shane Radcliffe, 49, at Changing Lives’ homeless hostel in Union Terrace on August 27.
Coroner Jonathan Leach said he was found unresponsive in his room by a member of staff.
He said the preliminary cause of his death was heroin overdose, and the inquest was adjourned to a later date.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers attended the address in Union Terrace on that date and a man in his 40s was pronounced dead.
A spokesman added that a file had been prepared for the coroner.
The Press approached Changing Lives for comment yesterday but no one has responded as yet.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article