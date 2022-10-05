A MAN has died of a suspected heroin overdose at a York homeless hostel.

An inquest has opened into the death of Shane Radcliffe, 49, at Changing Lives’ homeless hostel in Union Terrace on August 27.

Coroner Jonathan Leach said he was found unresponsive in his room by a member of staff.

He said the preliminary cause of his death was heroin overdose, and the inquest was adjourned to a later date.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers attended the address in Union Terrace on that date and a man in his 40s was pronounced dead.

A spokesman added that a file had been prepared for the coroner.

The Press approached Changing Lives for comment yesterday but no one has responded as yet.