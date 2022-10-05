POLICE are searching for a man wanted after breaching his court bail.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s help to locate 22-year-old Luke Jordan Robinson, who is wanted by officers for breaching court bail.
Robinson is from Wolverhampton, but has links to the Scarborough area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who sees Robinson, or who has information which would assist police in locating him, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.
"Please quote reference number: 12220165638. Immediate sightings should be reported via 999.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
