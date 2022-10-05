POLICE are searching for a man wanted in connection with failing to appear in court.
Stephen Phillips, from Whitby, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police after failing to appear at court in relation to charges involving both criminal damage and assault.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Despite officers making a number of enquiries to find Phillips, 40, he remains outstanding. He’s known to work as a fisherman, so he is thought to be in the Scarborough or Whitby area.
"Anyone who has any information which would help officers to locate Stephen Phillips is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room – please quote reference: 122220004910.
"If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999."
You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
