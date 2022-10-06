A YORK couple have organised a charity ball to raise money to fund a new baby bereavement suite at York Hospital.

Donna and Matthew Bailey wanted to show their gratitude to staff at the hospital after their baby daughter Olivia was born sleeping in June.

Olivia’s Dream Charity Ball will take place at York Racecourse on Saturday November 19 - and all funds raised will go to York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Donna said: “On June 26 we set off to York Hospital to deliver our firstborn baby. Little did we know that just moments before we would be wheeled to surgery for a planned C-section, our world would fall apart, suffering a silent placental abruption which starved our beautiful daughter of oxygen and caused her to lose her life just moments before she was due to enter the world.

"The staff at York Hospital were astounding. Although we lost Olivia that day, they saved my life and for that we are eternally grateful."

There are plans for a new suite at the hospital with a private garden area to give families space, soundproofing for additional privacy and extra space for families and clinicians - which the couple hope to help fund.

Anyone wishing to attend the ball can find out more at: www.oliviasdreamcharityball.co.uk