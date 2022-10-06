FAMILY favourite Peter Pan is set to fly into a North Yorkshire venue for a brand new show later this year.

The team at Be Amazing Arts and Eden Camp Modern History Museum are joining forces once again for a festive retelling of the classic piece.

Following the construction of Eden Camp’s brand new Heritage Hall, the team at Be Amazing Arts jumped at the opportunity to build inside a custom made theatre to house a brand new adaptation of the renowned text, Peter Pan.

In this adaptation, J.M. Barrie’s legendary story is brought to life in Yorkshire during World War Two. Audiences can expect all their favourite characters - Captain James Hook, Mr Smee, Tinker Bell, Tiger Lily and all the lost boys featuring in the performance.

In the show, audiences can watch the story unfold as the boy who never grows up pays a visit to the Darling household and gives hope and adventure to a generation who lost their childhood due to war.

Roxanna Klimaszewska, creative director at Be Amazing Arts, said: "One of the most exciting aspects of this particular production of Peter Pan is it brings together a professional company of actors with a breadth of experience and impressive CVs, as well as a company of local young performers who take on both some of the leading roles and also recreating Neverland as a high energy ensemble."

Peter Pan will be the group's third production held at Eden Camp after the success of previous shows ‘Letters from Betty’ and ‘A Suitcase for Teddy’ - and also makes up part of their Winter season together with a revival of their 2021 sell-out production ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Malton town centre.

“Peter Pan promises a magical evening for all of the family and is sure to

kickstart your winter season with a festive sparkle”, Roxanna added.

Some of the cast of the Peter pan show

Peter Pan at Eden Camp Modern History Museum will run from November 4 – 12 at 7.30pm, but there will be no performance on November 7.

Tickets can be purchased on the website at: www.beamazingarts.co.uk or by calling 01653 917271.

Since 2019, when it was founded by managing director James Aconley, the Be Amazing Arts team have been making theatre, producing youth theatre and delivering a variety of creative arts workshops.

"Inspiring the next generation is at the very heart of everything that we do, making work with, for or by young creatives," a spokesperson for the group said.

Previous shows by the group include Cats, High School Musical, Bugsy Malone, Wizard of Oz, Fame, Aladdin, Sister Act and Footloose.