A THRIVING York company seeks to create a business incubator hub to help the building and heating sectors.

Geoff Neal Roofing (GNR) has submitted plans for the units, with training facility on its site at Sutton Road, Wiggington.

The planning application to City of York Council says the 15,000m2 site currently houses businesses that operate under the GNR umbrella, but these are growing and need more space.

It said: “The development of the site will enable the creation of a much-needed training facility for apprentices in traditional and evolving craft building trades.”

“The Sutton Road site has become a beacon for small, independent and entrepreneurial businesses and the proposed extension of the site is intended to harness this growth opportunity.”

“The training facility will also be supported by the e-commerce knowledge and reach of the existing businesses on-site, helping to create a training facility that equips apprentices with the practical skills and the business skills to become future entrepreneurs.”

The proposal has been developed with the Landscape Agency in York, who have informed the site masterplan and landscape planting strategy.

The application continued: “The masterplan for the site has been carefully considered from a business and landscape perspective. The Sutton group of companies are keen to see the site developed in a sensitive way, with low-impact incubator units nestled within native landscape planting.“

“The site masterplan identifies the development of 6 business incubator units, generously spaced with wild native planting separating units. The business incubator units will be flexible spaces that could function as workshops or offices.”

There would also be EV charging units for vehicles, solar panels, and energy-efficient heating.

“The incubator units will provide a modern, open-plan workspace with net-zero operational running costs and the ability to support electric car charging.

“The training facility will create a regional centre of excellence for training of roofing, building and stove/biomass appliances. The new unit will provide two open plan rooms on the ground floor that will provide a flexible open plan training space.

“The intention is that the spaces will be divided into small 'living rooms' and roofing elements, giving trainees the opportunity to work on a variety of scenarios.”

The rear of the facility would provide storage space and upstairs would be classroom teaching areas and the business development training area, using the expertise of businesses on site already, to help create the entrepreneurs of the future.

The application said the scheme was supported by the Yorkshire Independent Roof Training Group, who have written a letter of support.

The training group has told the city council some roofing training is available in Leeds, while other related necessary training cannot be found in Yorkshire.

“These [facilities] are so badly needed in this region”, commented Group Training Officer Denise Cherry.