A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she was reported to police for falling asleep behind the wheel.
While on patrol on Monday evening (October 3) a North Yorkshire Police road officer was approached by a member of the public to report a driver they suspected was falling asleep at the wheel on the A64.
Officers were able to quickly locate the woman whose vehicle was damaged and who did appear very sleepy.
On undertaking a roadside breath test, police determined she was over the drink drive limit and she was arrested for drink driving.
Once in custody, a breath test showed a reading of 87/100mg of breath - which is more than double the legal limit.
"We’d like to thank the quick-thinking member of the public who alerted us to the woman as they have no doubt helped prevent a potentially serious collision," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.
If it was you who stopped the officer on the A64, get in touch so police can offer their thanks.
You can either email: adam.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220176252 when passing on information that could help the investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article