Beer-drinkers and sausage dogs descended on Bedale on Saturday (October 1) for a sausage manufacturer’s Yorkshire take on the traditional German Oktoberfest.

Hundreds of people packed out the Oktoberfest tent at Heck Sausages’ Bedale factory for a day of food and drink with a live Yorkshire Oompah Band and racing Dachshunds.

Ten daschunds took to a race-track to take part in the ‘Dachshund Dash’ on Saturday in the hope of taking home the ‘Golden Sausage’, with sausage dog Danby coming out top dog.

The unusual race is said to be part of other Oktoberfest events across the world including Melbourne and Munich.

HECK’s Amy Seed said: “We held our first Dachshund Dash at a sausage festival a few years ago – sausage dogs are a bit of a tradition in the HECK! family and there were a few generations of dogs on hand to watch.

“We thought it was time for a rematch and it was such fun! All the dogs were incredibly excited but when the starter gun went, they knew exactly what to do. It was a close fought battle between Brian and Danby, but the black and tan won by a whisker.”

There was also entertainment from a live Yorkshire Oompah Band as the lederhosen-clad crowds enjoyed traditional drinking songs and dancers.

See our pictures from the Yorkshire-inspired Oktoberfest and 'Dachshund Dash'





The Dachshund Dash. Picture: GLEN MINIKIN

The sausage dogs in action. Picture: GLEN MINIKIN

Nellie Harrison with Daphne the sausage dog. Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

There was a rodeo for the kids too. Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

Winning Dachshund Danby scooped the Golden Sausage for winning the race. Picture: GLEN MINIKIN

Danby, who won the Dachshund Dash. Picture: GLEN MINIKIN