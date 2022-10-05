An historic North Yorkshire inn has employed an acclaimed chef to bring it up to 'a new level' in terms of its food offer.

The Wild Swan, a 19th century inn at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, has hired one of Yorkshire’s most talented chefs, Paul Murphy.

Owners Alex Bond and Stephen Lennox, who bought the Wild Swan last year, have heralded his arrival as the start of a new era for the popular inn.

Paul's previous experience includes building up the Timble Inn near Otley into a five-star hotel from scratch and working with legendary chef Frances Atkins at the Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge.

Paul said: “I have had such a wonderful welcome from the village.

"I am determined to give Minskip and the surrounding district, an inn to be proud of.

"I have completely revamped the menu and am determined to create enjoyable and imaginative food at competitive prices.

"I haven’t been here long, but the reaction so far has been brilliant.”

Paul said he was aiming to replicate the success he had at the Timble Inn, which he ran with his wife between 2009 and 2014.

New chef Paul Murphy with Wild Swan co-owner Stephen Lennox Picture: Laura Hargreaves

He added: “This is a fabulous opportunity. Alex and Stephen have given us a blank canvas.

"They simply want the Wild swan to be at the heart of the Minskip community and to be loved and treasured by villagers.

“The global pandemic made life very difficult for country inns like the Wild Swan, but now Alex, Stephen and I have the chance to make the Swan one of the finest inns in the county – and we are going to seize that chance with both hands.”

Alex said Paul’s appointment was 'crucially important' for the future of the inn.

He added: "He has a superb reputation and we are in doubt that he will take the Wild Swan to a completely new level in terms of the quality and the presentation of our food."