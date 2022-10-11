JUDGES have unveiled this year's shortlist for The Press Business Awards after pouring over more than a hundred.

In celebration of the awards' 31st anniversary, this year's finalists reflect the diverse range of businesses making their mark across our region.

The awards have long been a major fixture in the business calendar, showcasing success stories and best practice across York, North and East Yorkshire - and this year is no exception.

Among the 2022 finalists for the 11 categories are entrepreneurs who have taken the plunge despite current economic troubles, long-standing businesses going from strength to strength, firms who have proved their calibre as good employers, and those who put sustainability at the heart of their work.

With the support of the Helmsley Group as the headline sponsor, we are once again championing companies and individuals that have been exploiting new opportunities, creating wealth, employing more people and contributing to our economy.

Our expert judging panel who had more than 100 entries to assess have whittled them down to three finalists in each category.

All finalists will be invited to a black-tie dinner at York Racecourse on Thursday, November 24 where the winners, and overall Business of the Year, will be announced.

Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, who will be speaking on the evening on behalf of Helmsley, said: “A huge congratulations to all of the nominees, particularly given the strength of this year’s entries.

“As a proud, Yorkshire business, we’re really pleased to be headline sponsor of the York Press Business Awards, which not only recognise the strength of the business community across the region, but also highlight the positive impact that the shortlisted businesses have on stakeholders and local communities.

“Our region has so much to be proud of, and this year is no exception. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of each of the nominees in November during what is set to be a fantastic night.”

The finalists are as follows:

Apprentice of the Year:Reuben Philpot, Izzy Shutt, Libby Bolton

Business innovation: Fera Science Ltd, LDT Design LTD, York Against Cancer

Business Personality: Bethan Vincent, Adam Wardale, Elliott Rich

Employer of the Year: Vet Partners, Ardent, Rotacloud

Family Business: Professional Farm Supplies, Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Breckenholme Trading Co Ltd

Large Business: Professional Paper Supplies, Fortus, City Cruises

Manufacturer: Brew York, Focus Fireplace, LDT Design Ltd

New Business: Open Velocity Ltd, Highfield House, Jammed Bookings

Retail/Tourism and Leisure: Greys Court, Middleton Hotel, City Cruises

Small Businesses: Fabrication Crafts, TRTrehab, Pro Development

Socially Responsible Business: Fabrication Crafts, Family Fund Business Service, York Gin