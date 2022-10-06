AN AWARD-WINNING children's author, based in North Yorkshire, helped children to write and recite poetry at a festival.

Selby-based author, Christina Gabbitas, welcomed budding writers and poets to Ripon Library in September, as part of the annual Ripon Poetry Festival.

“It was wonderful to engage with the children and families, we talked about stories, poems and writing and recited poetry together. I’m a big believer in choral reading, it helps to build children’s confidence in reciting their own work," the author said.

Christina with some of the children she worked with in Ripon

The children and adults enjoyed reciting the Save Us From Plastic poem, which is taken from Christina’s best-selling title, Save Us, addressing the problem of plastic pollution. They also worked with a piece celebrating Ripon Cathedral and a commemorative poem about Queen Elizabeth 11.

Christina has worked on many commissions and is continuing to work with North Yorkshire Police, Humberside Police and Lancashire Police helping to educate children about the dangers of getting involved with drugs.