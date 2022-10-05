FOUR people were injured - and two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering - after a crash in East Yorkshire last night.
Humberside Police said officers were called to reports of a collision involving two cars at Atwick, near Hornsea, at about 5.40pm.
"Four people were reported to have been injured, with two taken to hospital for treatment on their injuries," said a spokesperson.
"Witnesses at the scene informed officers that the driver of one vehicle was seen to be gathering a large sum of cash from the surrounding area immediately after the collision.
"Following searches, more than £1,150 was recovered and two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They both remain in our custody whilst our inquiries continue."
Anyone with information should phone 101, quoting log 355 of 4 October.
