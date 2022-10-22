MORE families with children are being threatened with homelessness in York - and a city MP is demanding better protection for them.

Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 174 households with children were owed a prevention duty in York last year – up from 151 the year before. This means the household has been threatened with homelessness and is eligible for local council support.

A further 44 households were owed a relief duty in the year to March, meaning they are already homeless and councillors should take reasonable steps to help the applicant to secure accommodation for at least six months.

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said that children and families need to be protected from homelessness in York with the correct support.

The MP said: "When hardship hits families, it is always worth reminding the Government and council leaders, that children pay a heavy price. The council should have a 'Housing First' policy, which ensures that children and their families are protected from homelessness and instead placed in secure, social housing.

“Instead, children face disruption and upheaval as their needs are just not a priority. I always fight for my constituents to have a stable home, as I know how important this is to a child’s wellbeing, education, dignity and future.”

Nationally, 56,340 households with children were owed a prevention duty in 2021/22 – up by 24 per cent on 45,590 the year before.

Similarly, the number of relief duties owed to households with children rose from 30,080 to 36,960.

Homeless charity, Crisis, said the rise in families being forced from their homes is "deeply worrying". The charity has also highlighted that it is vital for those fleeing domestic abuse cases to have a safe place to call home.

Kiran Ramchandani, director of policy and external affairs at Crisis, said: "The intense cost of living pressures and a severe lack of affordable housing mean many households with children will be forced into temporary accommodation and we know how damaging a long-term stay can be, especially for children and young people."

Domestic abuse pushed an increasing number of people towards homelessness, with some 11,330 of the 56,340 households with children owed a relief duty across the country caused by domestic abuse.

This was a rise of 18 per cent from the year before and 36 per cent from 2019-20, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A further 5,730 prevention duties were owed due to domestic abuse in 2021-22.

In York, 13 domestic abuse cases led to prevention duties, while 14 relief duties were owed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is giving councils £316 million to ensure families have a roof over their heads.