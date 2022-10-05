A CARE home in York has invited members of the local community to a seminar discussing the worries of paying for care.
Taking place at Ouse View Care Home on Tuesday October 25 from 10am – 4pm, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultant, Carl Crossfield who will be discussing how to plan for care.
Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney and how to manage care fees. On the day, guests will also have a chance to meet a local representatives to discuss their individual concerns.
General manager, Rebekka Richardson, said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.
"It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice - and here at Ouse View we are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it.
"If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”
Ouse View provides residential care, dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.
