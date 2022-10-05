A YORK takeaway faces a £7,200 court bill after it admitted having peanuts in one of its food items.

Leeds Magistrates Court heard that the purchaser didn’t want the nuts, which can make people ill, in its meal.

But on January 8 last year, Heworth Chinese Takeaway on East Parade, York, supplied them with fried fillet steak cantonese style containing peanuts.

The company that runs the restaurant, Heworth York Ltd, pleaded guilty to offering food for sale that was unsafe, injurious to health or unfit for human consumption due to the sensitivities of the consumer the food was intended for.

It also admitted selling food to the prejudice of the purchaser, contrary to the Food Safety Act.

It was fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £2,000 costs.

Six months after the offence, on July 7, 2021, following an inspection by City of York Council, the takeaway was awarded a four out of five stars food hygiene rating in the Scores On the Doors programme.

Its food hygiene and safety was rated as good as was the condition of its building and fixtures, meaning that it had a generally high standard of compliance with statutory obligations and industry codes of recommended practice.