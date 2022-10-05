A NORTH Yorkshire seaside town has been ranked as the "greenest" in the whole county, according to new research.
The study, from Biophilic Design Agency Exubia, aimed to uncover Yorkshire's greenest city by analysing data from a number of locations across the region.
Researchers looked at factors including average garden size in metres squared, average distance to a local park or playing field in metres, forest cover as a percentage of total land area and average kilotons of CO2 per kilometres squared.
The study revealed that Scarborough is the greenest town in Yorkshire with residents benefitting from "fantastic" air quality, a large forested area and a "very generous" average garden size.
The only area the town didn’t score highly for was access to public green space which it ranked worst for out of all locations analysed.
York was ranked in 11th place according to the research.
Elsewhere in Yorkshire, Barnsley ranked best for access to public green space with residents only 280 metre from their nearest park or playing field on average.
In terms of air quality, Hull ranked worst with residents facing almost twice as much CO2 per square kilometre than residents of Leeds and 23 times as much as residents of Scarborough.
