NEW services are being launched in the York community by primary health care service provider Nimbuscare to help patients struggling in the cost of living crisis.

Professor Mike Holmes, of Nimbuscare, says the scientific evidence is clear that the crisis will have a significant effect on people’s mental and physical health, and Nimbuscare is also acutely aware there are lots of vulnerable people living in the York community.

"This is why we’re taking our vaccination programme and other services out into the community," he says, writing in his weekly column for The Press.

"We’re passionate about bringing health and care services nearer to people’s homes which is why, so far, we’ve developed two community care centres across the City and we hope others will follow."

He said a special Citizen's Advice service had been launched on Wednesdays at Acomb Garth Community Care Centre and a new Dementia Wellbeing Café for people with dementia and their carers had opened in the centre's café.

Nimbuscare was also taking its Covid and flu vaccination service out to patients who were registered as housebound this month.

He said the Citizen’s Advice service would run every Wednesday from 10am til 2pm, but people would need an appointment for this service and could book one via https://www.citizensadviceyork.org.uk/callback-request/ , or by calling 0808 278 7895.

The Dementia Wellbeing cafe was an activity-based group led by a dementia support advisor and supported by volunteers, and took place on Wednesdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

"We hope these new services will help people who are struggling within our communities," he said.

Meanwhile, as the autumn Covid booster jab and flu jab campaigns are in full swing, he said more vaccinators are needed.

"We’re looking for registered and non-registered vaccinators, as well as vaccination assistants and volunteers to work at from our Askham Bar site," he said.

"Many people who worked with us temporarily over the last two years have now moved on to other roles and we have a number of vacancies."

Another new service at the Askham Bar Community Centre was a children’s treatment hub to help youngsters suffering from respiratory illnesses.

He said viruses became more prevalent at this time of year and small children could develop breathing difficulties and fever which could often quickly worsen.

He said the hub would be open two days a week initially, on Thursdays and Fridays, and children aged from three months to 12 years could use the service.

"They need to be referred to us by a healthcare professional which can be their GP or NHS111," he said.

Prof Holmes said he wanted to congratulate Nimbuscare’s chief nurse Michelle Phillips whose 'tireless' work had been recognised in this year’s York Community Pride Awards when she picked up the award for health service hero.